BOSTON (CBS) – Don’t underestimate the power of setting goals in life. Researchers at Penn State found that people who don’t give up on fulfilling their dreams are less likely to suffer from common mental health issues.
Researchers looked at data on thousands of Americans and found that those who didn’t give up on their life goals and had a more positive outlook had greater reductions in depression, anxiety and panic disorder over 18 years.
They say having personal or career goals can make people feel like their lives have meaning, while those who let go of their aspirations or have a more cynical attitude are more likely to suffer psychologically.
But all is not lost if you tend to see the glass half empty. Resetting goals and committing yourself to fulfill those dreams can give you a sense of purpose, boost your optimism and build your psychological resilience against depression and anxiety.