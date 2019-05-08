Comments
NEWPORT, NH (CBS) – A 75-year-old woman was shot to death in her home Thursday, New Hampshire police confirm.
The victim has been identified as Peggy Clarke.
Newport, New Hampshire, Police received a call Thursday afternoon reporting a woman has been shot in her Maple Street home. Police responded to the residence and found Clarke inside. Her death has been ruled a homicide.
A statement from the Attorney General’s office said, “The police believe they have identified all the parties involved in the incident, and there is no
evidence to suggest that there is a threat to the general public.”