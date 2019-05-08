Bruins' Charlie McAvoy Disappointed With Game 1 Suspension: 'I'm Not A Very Good Lawyer'Charlie McAvoy said he'd use his extra time to heal up, but maybe he should consider taking a quick online law class.

Connor Clifton Skated In Charlie McAvoy's Spot On WednesdayWith Charlie McAvoy suspended for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, the Boston Bruins have to find a new dance partner for Zdeno Chara in their top defensive pair.

Malcolm Brogdon Set To Return For Bucks In Game 5The Celtics need a win Wednesday night if they want to keep their season going. Meanwhile, the Bucks will get a little bit stronger as they try to eliminate Boston.

Sean McVay Says He Over-Prepared For Patriots Ahead Of Super Bowl LIIISean McVay is opening up on what he should have done differently leading up to Los Angeles' Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots.

Bruins-Hurricanes Tale Of The Tape: Can Canes Match Up With Bruins In Conference Finals?When it comes to who will win, well, we can't predict that. But we can catalog what's happened thus far this postseason to try to paint a clear picture of what to expect.