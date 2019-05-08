BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics need a win Wednesday night if they want to keep their season going. Meanwhile, the Bucks will get a little bit stronger as they try to eliminate Boston.
Not that the Bucks need any help after dismantling the Celtics over the last three games, taking a 3-1 series lead into Wednesday night’s Game 5. But they’ll have Malcolm Brogdon back for the first time since March 15, albeit on a minutes restriction off the bench.
Brogdon has been out for nearly two months with a plantar fascia tear, so there will be a rust factor on Wednesday night. But he was an important part to Milwaukee’s regular season success as a ball-handler and floor-spacer, averaging 15.6 points off 51 percent shooting (including 43 percent from downtown), 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 64 games.
The Celtics have been scrambling to slow down Milwaukee’s offensive attack in their three straight losses, and that task just got a little tougher Wednesday night.