BOSTON (CBS) — That is all she wrote for the Boston Celtics’ season. And she didn’t write a very good story.

The Celtics’ season officially came to an end on Wednesday night in Milwaukee, after a 116-91 blowout loss to the Bucks in Game 5. The Bucks beat the Celtics in four straight games to end Boston’s season.

Kyrie Irving went 6-for-21 from the field (and 1-for-7 from 3-point range), scoring 15 points with one rebound and one assist in his 33 minutes on the floor. Jayson Tatum scored 14 points (on 3-of-10 shooting) with six rebounds and a pair of assists, and Al Horford shot 4-for-13 from the floor for nine points with seven reboudns and six assists.

For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 points with eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Celtics trailed by just three points after the first quarter, despite a shaky opening few minutes. But the Bucks won the second quarter by 10 points and outscored Boston by five points in the third quarter to make the score 82-60 heading into the fourth quarter. The Bucks won that fourth quarter by nine points to close out a blowout win and the series.

The Bucks will be moving on to face the winner of the 76ers-Raptors series, while the Celtics will try to figure out their future, notably whether or not Kyrie Irving will be a part of that.

