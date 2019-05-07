NATICK (CBS) – Dave & Buster’s is opening in the Natick Mall next month in the space once occupied by Sears. The combination restaurant, sports bar and video game arcade said this week it’s looking to hire more than 200 people for the new location.
Based in Dallas, Dave & Buster’s already has locations in Braintree, Woburn and Providence. The Natick spot “will feature 40,000 square feet of entertainment, including chef-crafted food, inventive drinks, hundreds of the newest arcade games and the state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar filled with dozens of HDTVs,” Dave & Buster’s said in a statement.
They’re looking for servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more before opening day. Anyone interested can apply online at daveandbusters.com/careers or text DBNatick to 77948.
No opening date has been set, but the company says it will happen sometime in June.