WILMINGTON (CBS) – Two people were seriously hurt in a crash that shut down Interstate 93 in Wilmington briefly at the start of rush hour Monday morning.
State Police said a pickup truck hit a guard rail on the southbound side of the highway around 5:25 a.m. south of exit 41. Two people were inside the truck. Both had serious injuries but were conscious, police said.
Both sides of the highway were shut down so a medical rescue helicopter could land and take both people to the hospital.
All northbound lanes were re-opened after the helicopter left around 6 a.m.
Two lanes were opened on the southbound side of the highway, but traffic was backed up for several miles. The final lane was re-opened around 6:40 a.m.
There’s no word on what caused the crash.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.