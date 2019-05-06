BREAKING NEWSCBS News announces anchor changes at CBS This Morning and CBS Evening News
WILMINGTON (CBS) – Two people were seriously hurt in a crash that shut down Interstate 93 in Wilmington briefly at the start of rush hour Monday morning.

State Police said a pickup truck hit a guard rail on the southbound side of the highway around 5:25 a.m. south of exit 41. Two people were inside the truck. Both had serious injuries but were conscious, police said.

This pickup truck rolled off I-93 south at the start of rush hour Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

Both sides of the highway were shut down so a medical rescue helicopter could land and take both people to the hospital.

All northbound lanes were re-opened after the helicopter left around 6 a.m.

Two lanes were opened on the southbound side of the highway, but traffic was backed up for several miles. The final lane was re-opened around 6:40 a.m.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

