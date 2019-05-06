David Price Signal-Boosts Tweet About 'White' Sox Visiting President Donald Trump At White HouseDavid Price liked a tweet about the "white" Sox visiting the White House so much that he decided to expand the audience to 1.8 million Twitter followers.

Red Sox Place David Price On Injured List With Elbow Tendinitis In Pitching ArmThrough what has been a disappointing start for the Red Sox, David Price has been the team's best starting pitcher. Even he, though, is not immune to the pall that's cloaked the team through the first month-plus of the 2019 season.

John Tortorella Believes Blue Jackets Have 'Dented' Tuukka RaskOn the morning of Game 6, John Tortorella has now entered the business of assessing the status of opposing players.

Hurley: Tuukka Rask, Playing Best Hockey Of His Career, Is No. 1 Reason Bruins Are Up 3-2 In Second RoundTuukka Rask's performance thus far has been the No. 1 reason the Bruins are not only still playing but are up 3-2 in their second-round series over the Blue Jackets.

Which Red Sox Are Going To The White House -- And Which Ones Aren'tThe defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox will pay a visit to the White House on Thursday. At least some of them.