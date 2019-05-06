STOUGHTON (CBS) — Ilton Rodriguez, who is accused of stabbing his wife to death before attempting to take his own life, was arraigned from his hospital bed Monday. He was charged with murder and is being held without bail.
Police responded to a home on Bennett Drive in Stoughton late Friday night. Officers broke down the door to find Telma Bras, 40, dead in the living room. Rodriguez, with a knife still protruding from his body, was injured and rushed to Boston Medical Center, prosecutors said.
According to prosecutors, Rodriguez left his brother a voicemail stating that he had killed his wife and was going to kill himself. He also later admitted to detectives that he stabbed his wife and himself.
A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 11.