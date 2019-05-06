BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics had very little fight Monday night, and are now just one loss away from their season being over.
The lifeless Celtics fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, 113-101, at TD Garden in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals. Down 3-1 in the series, they will face elimination when play shifts back to Milwaukee on Wednesday night.
It was another off night for Kyrie Irving, who was 7-for-22 from the floor and just 1-for-7 from three-point range. He finished with a team-high 23 points and 10 assists, but was never able to take over the game for Boston.
Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton sat for most of the third period with foul trouble, but the Celtics could not take advantage of their absence. Milwaukee was down two when Middleton joined Giannis on the bench at the 6:20 mark in the third, but George Hill scored nine points during a 19-9 Bucks run and they went into the final quarter with an 80-72 lead.
Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 39 points off 15-for-22 shooting to go with 16 rebounds, while Hill chipped in with 15 points off the Milwaukee bench.