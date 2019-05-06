BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy only received a two minute minor penalty for a hit to the head on Columbus’ Josh Anderson. But there’s a good chance he’ll be hearing from the NHL on Tuesday.
The play in question came in the final minute of the second period of Game 6 of the Bruins-Blue Jackets Eastern Conference semifinal series. Anderson was carrying the puck into Boston’s zone when McAvoy lowered his shoulder and hit Anderson’s head, sending the Columbus winger to the ice.
Somehow, officials only gave McAvoy two minutes for the hit. Columbus fans were not very happy with the call, and threw things on the ice when it was announced as a two-minute minor and not a Match Penalty.
McAvoy was not booted from the game, but will likely hear from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for the hit. He should probably keep his head on a swivel in the third period, with Columbus looking to stave off elimination.
Anderson did return to the ice for Columbus when the third period got underway.
Boston took a 1-0 lead into the second intermission, and will advance to the Eastern Conference finals with a victory in Columbus.