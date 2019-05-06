Bruins Beat Blue Jackets In Game 6, Advance To Eastern Conference FinalsThe Boston Bruins are moving on to the Eastern Conference finals.

Celtics Fall To Bucks In Game 4, Face Elimination Wednesday Night In MilwaukeeThe Celtics' season is in jeopardy after losing Game 4 to the Bucks.

Charlie McAvoy Avoids Ejection For High Hit On Blue Jackets' Josh AndersonBruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy caught a break in Game 6 against the Blue Jackets, but will likely be hearing from the NHL for a hit to the head on Columbus' Josh Anderson.

Replay, Goaltender Interference Call Takes Bruins Goal Off Board Early In Game 6 Vs. Blue JacketsIt looked like the Bruins had just taken an early lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. But then replay did its thing and wiped the tally off the board.

Rodney Harrison Earns Place In Patriots Hall Of Fame, Beating Out Richard Seymour, Mike VrabelThe choice for this year's entrant into the Patriots Hall of Fame came down to a trio of championship players. Ultimately, Rodney Harrison won the vote.