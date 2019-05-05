



TAUNTON (CBS) – A man who hit a car and then shot at the driver in Taunton is under arrest, police said.

A woman called 911 just before 10 p.m. Saturday telling police someone had rear-ended her car on Oak Street then started shooting at her. She was not hurt, but there were several bullet holes in the back of her sedan.

“The sound of the gunshots was really loud. We knew they were gunshots when we heard them. They were very clear, we were right there. And then it paused and there were more,” a witness told WBZ-TV Sunday. ”It was really scary.”

Officers found the woman and her car in the parking lot of a Webster Bank. The car that hit her vehicle was found across the street in the Bloom Bus Terminal parking lot.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man from Taunton and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

They did not release his name. Officers told WPRI-TV he knew the victim and this was a targeted attack.

“We believe there’s no danger to the public right now,” Lt. Eric Nichols told the station.

The man will be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.