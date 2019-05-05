



MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – Hearty food and smooth whiskeys, a rustic dining room with modern touches and team of managers and chefs who make every meal memorable – that’s what you’ll find at Charred Oak Tavern.

Located in Middleboro, The Charred Oak Tavern is the brainchild of twin brothers Mike and Matt Menard, who along with Mike’s wife Sylvia, have created a place where the drinks, food, and laid back mood have quickly made the restaurant a local favorite.

“We decided that Middleboro needed a little piece of something different, something unique. We like to think that it’s a little bit of Boston, without having to go so far,” said Sylvia.

And customers are thrilled to dine in a space decked out with reclaimed wood, exposed brick, high ceilings and low lighting, while they dine on comfort food favorites and sip from the huge selection of spirits.

“Anything whiskey, bourbon and scotch we’ve grown up always respecting, appreciating and loving that spirit,” said Mike.

And that love has a big influence on the food here too.

“Our menu is definitely inspired by the brown spirit, whisky, bourbon, scotches. So we have whiskey almost in every dish,” said Sylvia.

And those dishes come courtesy of Executive Chef Manuel Hernandez, a young cook with an old fashioned work ethic.

“He’s young but his mind is just wise beyond his years,” Sylvia told us. “You see it in his food, you see it in the way he talks, you see it in his drive. He’s absolutely is an inspiration.”

And his food is far beyond what you’d expect from a typical tavern, making a meal at Charred Oak an experience that should not be missed.

“It’s a great atmosphere, people tend to linger. They love staying here, it’s just a great place to be,” Sylvia said.