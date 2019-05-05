Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Three adoptable pit bulls from the Animal Rescue League of Boston were featured this week on Pet Parade.
The first one was Gronk, a five-year-old pit bull mix. He’s been with the agency for awhile, possibly because people are intimidated by his size, a solid 70 pounds, but he’s very friendly and lovable. He also loves exercise.
Polly is a one-year old, who is “chill” and loves playing with her toys. Their owner returned her because they had to move.
Both dogs are crate trained.
Wildebeest is a friendly, sweet and young pit bull mix who came to the agency as a stray. He also enjoys other dogs and exercise.
For more information, visit the arlboston.org or their locations in the South End, Dedham or Brewster.