Filed Under:Animal Rescue League Of Boston, Dog Adoption, Pet Parade


BOSTON (CBS) – Three adoptable pit bulls from the Animal Rescue League of Boston were featured this week on Pet Parade.

Gronk. (WBZ-TV)

The first one was Gronk, a five-year-old pit bull mix.  He’s been with the agency for awhile, possibly because people are intimidated by his size, a solid 70 pounds, but he’s very friendly and lovable.  He also loves exercise.

Polly. (WBZ-TV)

Polly is a one-year old, who is “chill” and loves playing with her toys. Their owner returned her because they had to move.

Both dogs are crate trained.

Wildebeest. (WBZ-TV)

Wildebeest is a friendly, sweet and young pit bull mix who came to the agency as a stray. He also enjoys other dogs and exercise.

For more information, visit the arlboston.org or their locations in the South End, Dedham or Brewster.

