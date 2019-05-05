  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — Three men were arrested after Massachusetts State Police seized more than three kilograms of fentanyl from them.

Pablo Alberto Arias Herrera, 48 as of Monday, of Dorchester, Omar Medina-Santiago, 31, of Roslindale, and Julio Missael Ramirez Peguero, 26, of Roslindale were taken into custody Friday at the South Bay Plaza in Dorchester. Police said they “seized three duct-taped bricks of fentanyl, each weighing just over a kilogram, in the men’s backpack.”

Mass. State Police seized three kilograms of fentanyl Friday (Photo Courtesy: Mass. State Police)

The investigation into these men began in late 2018, police said.

All three were charged with trafficking a class A substance and conspiracy to violate drug laws. They will be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court.

