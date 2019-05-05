EAST BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was killed in a single car crash in East Boston early Sunday morning. By the evening, 22-year-old Dylan Etheridge had turned himself in to police, according to defense lawyer Peter Marano.
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office told WBZ-TV a woman in Etheridge’s car was killed and another woman was hurt when the vehicle rolled over near the Orient Heights MBTA station. Debris was scattered across the street and a light pole was damaged.
It happened around 1:15 a.m. on Bennington Street.
“It was a tragic accident. There was no malicious intent,” said attorney Peter Marano. “It’s an emotional thing for a 22-year-old. I mean in the blink of an eye your world changes at 22 when something like this happens. He’s very emotional. He’s very upset.”
Etheridge was charged with homicide by motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, leaving the scene of an accident after causing property damage. He will be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.
He added, “Nobody has established who was driving. The police haven’t established a driver, that will all come out later. At this point, it’s an allegation and we haven’t figured out where we are going from there yet.”
The name of the victim has not been made public at this time.