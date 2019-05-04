  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Irish American Police Officers Association, Malden News, Officer Michael Chesna, Officer Sean Gannon

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — About 50 police officers from Massachusetts, including two killed in the line of duty, are being recognized this weekend for their bravery, service and humanitarian acts.

The officers are scheduled to be honored Saturday night by the Irish American Police Officers Association. The ceremony will take place at the Irish American Club Hall in Malden.

Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna and Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon. (Weymouth and Yarmouth Police Photos)

The organization’s highest award, the Medal of Honor, will be presented posthumously to Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon and Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna. Gannon was fatally shot in April 2018 while serving an arrest warrant. Chesna was shot to death while investigating a car crash last July.

Other award recipients include Springfield officers Daniel Moynahan, Joseph Levesque and David Santiago, whose work led to the arrest of a man charged with killing three women.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s