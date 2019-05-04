WORCESTER (CBS) – On Saturday, a mother and daughter reached a milestone event — together.

A Charlton mother and daughter, Kimberly Jarzinski and Sydney Anger, both graduated from Becker College with bachelor’s degrees.

The two earned their degrees in business administration – both with honors – while juggling full-time jobs and family life.

“Having her next to me was really cool,” Anger said. “It’s an experience not many people get to have, and it was one that I really enjoyed sharing with my mom.”

“Just knowing she helped me through this and helped me with crazy study hours and hard classes and that we get to do this together is amazing,” Jarzinski said.

Jarzinski is a trained pastry chef and wanted to teach others to bake, but employers wanted her to have a bachelor’s degree. So, she went back to college. She was just hired by Worcester Public Schools to create an all-scratch bakery program.

After spending time as a full-time undergraduate, Anger opted to get real-world experience and cut down on college loans, so she enrolled part-time and worked through college. She is now a teaching assistant and working toward becoming a teacher.

The two said they studied together every Sunday – and drank lots of coffee. And, of course, each says the other is her inspiration.

“She is amazing. She’s a wonder woman,” Jarzinski said of her daughter. “She’s definitely been my inspiration.”

“She’s worked really hard to get us where we are today,” Anger said of her mother. “Without her, I wouldn’t be who I am.”