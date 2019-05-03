Filed Under:Worcester Airport, Worcester news

WORCESTER (CBS) – There was a security breach at Worcester Airport on Thursday. Massachusetts State Police say a Lawrence man got on to the airfield, stole a fuel truck and drove it around an area where planes taxi.

Worcester Regional Airport. (WBZ-TV)

Troopers found him sitting inside a fuselage used by firefighters for training exercises. They said he had black tar smeared on his face and was “speaking incoherently.”

The 31-year-old is charged with trespassing, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering and malicious destruction of property.

State Police do not believe he posed a threat of terrorism and are advising that he receive a mental health evaluation. They are not releasing his name.

