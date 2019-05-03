BOSTON (CBS) — With the Bruins’ impressive Game 4 win in Columbus on Thursday night, we now know there will be a Game 6 on Monday. And now we know what time that Game 6 on Monday will get underway.
The puck will drop for what will be a deciding Game 6 for either the Bruins or Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. in Columbus, the NHL announced Friday. The series is currently tied 2-2 with Game 5 set for Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. in Boston. Game 7, if necessary, is set for Wednesday night in Boston with the start time still TBD.
Monday night’s start time will cause some issues for busy Boston sports fans, as Game 4 of the Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks Eastern Conference semifinal series will also tip off at 7 p.m. The Red Sox also have a 7 p.m. game against the Orioles in Baltimore, so make sure you pick up some fresh batteries for your remote this weekend.