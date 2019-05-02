Comments
SEATTLE (CBS) – Starbucks is recalling about 230,000 coffee presses because they can pose a laceration hazard.
The company says the plunger knob on the Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Press can break and expose its metal rod.
There have been nine reports of incidents involving lacerations or puncture injuries with the press. The recalled products have SKU number 011063549 printed on a white label on the bottom.
The coffee presses, made in Portugal, were sold in Starbucks locations nationwide and online from Nov. 2016 to Jan. 2019 for about $20.
Anyone who bought a recalled coffee press should stop using it and contact Starbucks for a refund.
Read the full CPSC recall notice here.