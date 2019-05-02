Filed Under:Recall, Starbucks


SEATTLE (CBS) – Starbucks is recalling about 230,000 coffee presses because they can pose a laceration hazard.

The company says the plunger knob on the Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Press can break and expose its metal rod.

The recalled Starbucks coffee press (Image credit: CPSC)

There have been nine reports of incidents involving lacerations or puncture injuries with the press. The recalled products have SKU number 011063549 printed on a white label on the bottom.

The coffee presses, made in Portugal, were sold in Starbucks locations nationwide and online from Nov. 2016 to Jan. 2019 for about $20.

Anyone who bought a recalled coffee press should stop using it and contact Starbucks for a refund.

Read the full CPSC recall notice here.

