Rob Gronkowski Says He's Really Retired, But Will Keep Joking That He's NotRob Gronkowski says he's truly retired, but he isn't doing much to help end the speculation that he may come back at some point.

Looks Like David Pastrnak Will Be Back On Bruins' Top Line For Game 4The postseason struggles and travels of David Pastrnak continue. It looks like the struggling forward will be back on Boston's top line in Game 4, and a veteran will be added to the second-line mix.

Wells Fargo Championship: Will Jason Day Repeat At Quail Hollow?Last year's Wells Fargo champ, Jason Day, must overcome an ailing back and a strong Quail Hollow field that includes Rory McIlroy to repeat.

Red Sox Earn Sweep Over A's Behind Bats, Bullpen In 7-3 WinThe starting pitcher for the Red Sox lasted all of two innings on Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park. That length of outing has generally spelled disaster for Boston this season. But not on this day.

Brad Marchand Defends His Punch, Says It Was Response To Blue Jackets Punching Jake DeBruskOn Wednesday afternoon, after having some time to settle down, Marchand ... didn't regret a thing.