BOSTON (AP) — Legal marijuana has reached a milestone of sorts in Massachusetts as sales of recreational pot climb over the $100 million mark.

According to the latest data from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission, retail pot shops have sold $104 million worth of product since the first stores opened last November.

Nearly $7 million in total sales were reported last week, with customers spending an average of $41 per transaction.

The increases reflect the steadily growing number of pot shops in the state, with 21 having now been awarded final licenses.

The first recreational store in Worcester, the state’s second-largest city, opened Wednesday.

Customers wait for Good Chemistry to open to recreational sales in Worcester. (WBZ-TV)

Massachusetts, however, is still likely to miss its forecast of $63 million in marijuana taxes in the current fiscal year due to the initially slower-than-expected rollout of retail stores.

