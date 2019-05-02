



BELMONT (CBS) – He’s the star of one of the biggest movies on the planet and he’s shooting his next project right here in Massachusetts. Chris Evans, Captain America himself, along with ‘Downton Abbey’ actress, Michelle Dockery – shooting a mini-series called “Defending Jacob” in Belmont. And it’s creating quite a buzz, in this normally quiet neighborhood.

“All of our friends want to come hang out with us, so they can come by and see Chris Evans,” said sixth grader Keira Healy, who has become quite popular with her classmates, since filming started earlier this week.

Production trucks, A-list Actors and die-hard fans; like Frank Maynes of Waltham, lined the streets with hopes of spotting Evans. “Chris Evans is my hero. He’s Captain America.” Maynes showed off his best ‘Captain America’ outfit and shield autographed by Marvel comic legend Stan Lee.

The film crew kept us away from the Hollywood actor, but it didn’t stop people from lining up, for hours, to see the Massachusetts native.

“I skipped school to go see him, because that’s how important it was to me,” said high school student Christina McCabe of Woburn, who has been tracking the star’s shooting locations through Twitter, with hopes of catching a glimpse and autograph.

Six-year-old Arianna of Tewksbury was hoping to meet her idol, for a second time, after a chance encounter in New York. “I wrote a letter for him and he took it and said ‘Thank you Sweetheart.’”

According to a neighbor, production plans to wrap by Monday. Until then, homeowners are marveling at their new found fame. “Every now and then you get to see some of the actors, so it’s been fun to see it turn into a mini-Hollywood,” said Hamilton Gilbert.

Evans plays a Middlesex district attorney whose 14-year-old son is accused of murder. The drama series is based on the 2012 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by William Landay.