



BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The judge presiding over Robert Kraft’s case in Florida ordered that he appear in court at the next hearing scheduled for May 21. The Patriots owner is facing two charges of soliciting a prostitute and has pleaded not guilty.

There was previously another order for Kraft to appear in court for his arraignment but his defense team was able to waive that appearance. It’s not clear whether they can do something similar for this hearing.

The ruling came at the end of Wednesday’s hearing where Kraft’s legal team continued to argue the surveillance video being used against him should be thrown out.

Attorneys on both sides have been told to submit written arguments to the judge before he makes a ruling.

A Florida police officer testified Wednesday that Kraft was “very engaging” during a “happy-go-lucky traffic stop” after his luxury car was pulled over following his visit to a massage parlor where he is charged with paying for a sex act.

Describing the January traffic stop, Jupiter Police Officer Scott Kimbark said he identified Kraft and his driver from their driver’s licenses and Kraft also identified himself.

“He asked me if I was a Dolphin’s fan,” said Kimbark, referring to the Miami football team. “He told me he was the owner of the New England Patriots.”

Another police officer, Michael Nicholson, who had tailed Kraft’s white Bentley as it left the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, testified there was probable cause to pull over the vehicle since it had failed to stop at a sign in the plaza where the spa is located and the vehicle crossed over a solid street line.

Kraft’s attorneys are trying to convince Judge Leonard Hanser that Jupiter detective Andrew Sharp illegally obtained a warrant to install hidden video cameras in the Jupiter, Florida, spa and Kraft’s constitutional right to privacy was violated.

