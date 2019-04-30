



BOSTON (CBS) – Two people were killed and four were wounded in a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

One of the four wounded survivors is a Massachusetts native. Drew Pescaro, originally from Rutland, is now a student at UNCC. His fraternity sent out a tweet saying he is currently under medical supervision.

Shots rang out at about 5:45 p.m. on what had been the last day of spring classes at the school.

The school’s emergency services office tweeted a terrifying warning: “Shots reported near Kennedy. Run, hide, fight, secure yourself immediately.”

“I just can’t tell you the remorse all of us have to know that we have had this type of an incident occur on our campus,” UNC Charlotte Police Chief Jeff Baker said.

Witnesses said a gunman opened fire in a room inside UNCC’s Kennedy Hall. At least six people were hit.

“We had two fatalities, we have three that are in critical condition, and one that is not,” said Chief Baker.

Pescaro is reportedly hospitalized in stable condition.

Police swarmed the area and conducted a building by building sweep of the campus. Students, with their hands in the air, were escorted away from the scene.

“Our officers’ actions definitely saved lives – there’s no doubt about that,” Chief Baker said.

A man was taken into custody for questioning by detectives. He has not yet been identified.

Police believe only one gunman was involved in the shooting. No word yet on a possible motive.

The names of the other victims have not been released. A candlelight vigil will be held on campus tomorrow night.