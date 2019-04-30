Filed Under:Barnstable news, Cape Cod Community College, Pedestrian Crash

BARNSTABLE (CBS) – An 18-year-old Cape Cod Community College student is in the hospital after a car hit her Tuesday morning while she was walking in a campus crosswalk, police say.

It happened at about 8:15 a.m. at the school’s West Barnstable campus as the student was on her way to class. The impact threw the Carver teenager several feet, though it was not immediately known how serious her injuries are. She was conscious and alert after the crash.

A car struck a Cape Cod Community College student in a crosswalk Tuesday (Image credit: David Curran)

Barnstable police say a 2012 Toyota Corolla driven by 20-year-old Milenna Rodrigues, of Centerville, struck the teen as she crossed Route 132. Rodrigues also had to be hospitalized “for an unknown medical problem” after the crash, police said.

Rodrigues is being charged with operating without a license, operating to endanger, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation. Police are still investigating and additional charges are possible.

