QUINCY (CBS) – Young and old, men and women, the Quincy Police family has one more thing in common thanks to The Corner Barbershop. They all shaved their heads to show three-year-old Quinn Waters that he’s not fighting alone.
“So as he’s going through chemotherapy obviously losing his hair, he is in his third round right now,” said Lt. Mark Kennedy.
On February 11th, just a day after his third birthday, Quinn was rushed to Children’s Hospital.
“He had some minor medical stuff going on. They did an MRI and that’s when they discovered the mass on his brain stem,” said Tara Waters, Quinn’s mom.
Tara Waters is a patrol officer on the Quincy Police force and when word got out about her little boy’s fight against cancer, the community rallied around the boy they’ve dubbed “The Mighty Quinn.”
So with smiles on their faces and hope in their hearts, they came by the dozens to shave it all off for The Mighty Quinn.
“Quinn has no choice about having no hair so them volunteering to shave their head means a lot,” Tara Waters said.
More than $20,000 was raised Monday to support The Mighty Quinn. The money is going to St. Baldrick’s Foundation to support childhood cancer research.