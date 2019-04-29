BOSTON (CBS) — After adding 20 players to the roster in the draft and with undrafted free agents over the weekend, the Patriots are saying farewell to one.
The team on Monday traded away tight end Jacob Hollister, sending him to Seattle in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in next year’s draft. ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news.
Hollister, 25, originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in 2017 on the same day the team signed his twin brother, Cody, a wide receiver. Of the two, only Jacob ended up seeing the field, though not regularly in his two seasons with the Patriots.
Jacob Hollister caught eight total passes for 94 yards and no touchdowns in his 23 NFL games, while catching one pass for no yards in his lone playoff appearance. He was on the field for just 7.55 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in 2017, and that number dipped to 5.27 percent in 2018, when he was severely limited with hamstring and chest injuries.
After losing Rob Gronkowski to retirement this offseason, the Patriots have added Matt LaCosse and Austin Seferian-Jenkins, plus undrafted free agent Andrew Beck out of Texas. The team also has Stephen Anderson and Ryan Izzo, a seventh-round pick last year, under contract at the position.