BOSTON (CBS) — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley made an appearance at 13th Walk for Change Sunday. Each year the walk is put on by the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center.
Dozens of men, women, and families walked a 2.8-mile loop to show their support for survivors of sexual abuse and rape in Boston.
Pressley took time on Sunday to talk about a bill she is sponsoring to root out harassment in the workplace.
“But I do believe that each and every one of us is entitled to feel safe in community, to feel safe in our very being and to not fear the violation that is rape, sexual culture, and sexual violence,” she said.
The mission of the BARCC is to “end sexual violence through both healing and social change.” The walk is “New England’s largest gathering in support of survivors of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse.”
This year’s goal was to raise $250,000.