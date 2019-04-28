  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (AP) — A man has been killed in a car crash in Boston.

Boston police responded to a single-vehicle crash around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Blue Hill Avenue and Fairway Street in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood.

The driver was ejected from the car during the crash. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not immediately release the man’s identity.

No other injuries were reported. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

