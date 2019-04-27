  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots concluded their 2019 draft by making a pick late in the seventh and final round.

The pick was Ken Webster, cornerback from Ole Miss, at No. 252 overall.

The pick was a compensatory pick for losing Cameron Fleming as a free agent last year.

The Patriots originally owned No. 246 overall, but traded that pick in order to move up to select punter Jake Bailey out of Stanford.

Webster played in 37 games in college, recording 122 total tackles, 5.5 for losses, while making three interceptions and 20 passes defensed. He missed the 2016 season due to a torn knee, but he returned to play eight games in 2017 and nine games in 2018.

