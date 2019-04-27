



Check in for all of New England’s moves on the final day of the 2019 NFL Draft!

12:15 p.m.: The Cincinnati Bengals moved up to No. 104 and drafted NC State quarterback Ryan Finley.

They have Andy Dalton signed through 2020, but are clearly looking toward the future.

11:30 a.m.: Here we go again, the final day of the NFL Draft. And this is going to be a longgggg one.

The action begins at noon and won’t conclude until around 7 p.m., with four full rounds of picks, trades, analysis and awesome reactions from the newest NFLers. The New England Patriots have seven total picks this afternoon:

4th Round, No. 118

4th Round, No. 133

4th Round, No. 134

7th Round, No. 239

7th Round, No. 243

7th Round, No. 246

7th Round, No. 252

Chances are they will not be making all seven of those picks, likely packaging a few to get into the fifth and sixth rounds, which at the moment they’ll be watching from the sidelines. After making four picks and four trades Friday night, we’re expecting another busy day from the Patriots.

So far New England has drafted a receiver (N’Keal Harry), a corner (Joejuan Williams), an edge rusher (Chase Winovich), another running back (Damien Harris) and a tackle (Yodny Cajuste ). They still have some holes to address, with needs at tight end, linebacker, safety and quarterback. No one would complain if they draft another wide receiver, either.

If the Patriots want a quarterback to groom under Tom Brady, Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham and NC State’s Ryan Finley are both still out there. At tight end, Stanford’s Kaden Smith, Georgia’s Isaac Nauta and Boston College’s Tommy Sweeny are some intriguing names on the board.

And there are also some rumblings about veterans who could be on the move. Tight end Kyle Rudolph could be available now after the Vikings drafted Texas A&M Jace Sternberger, so the Patriots may be able to use one of those fourth rounders to create a package for the veteran.

Receiver Nelson Agholor is also reportedly on the block in Philly, though he is likely too expensive for New England.

Stick with us throughout the afternoon for all of New England’s wheeling and dealing in rounds 4-7 of the 2019 NFL Draft.