QB Of The Future? Patriots Draft Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham In Fourth RoundThe Patriots have a young quarterback to learn under Tom Brady, drafting Auburn's Jarrett Stidham with the No. 133 overall pick Saturday in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Patriots NFL Draft Day 3 Live BlogThe Patriots enter the final day of the 2019 NFL Draft with seven picks. Expect plenty of action this afternoon from the defending Super Bowl champs.

What Damien Harris Had To Say After Being Drafted By PatriotsWhat New England's new running back had to say after being drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Busy Patriots Add Four New Players, Swing Four Trades On Day 2 Of NFL DraftCatch up on all the moves the Patriots made Friday night at the NFL Draft.

'Junkyard Dog' Chase Winovich Had A Lot Of Interesting Things To Say After Being Drafted By PatriotsPatriots fans are going to love Chase Winovich for his play on the field and his personality off of it.