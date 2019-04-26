BOSTON (CBS) – There will be periods of rain, downpours and embedded thunderstorms through the early morning hours of Saturday. These storms will come in waves and every few hours there will be another cluster of downpours, gusty winds and thunder.
With each wave comes a renewed threat of localized street flooding and some ponding on roadways. Rainfall totals will range from about .5” to as much as 1.5-2.0” where the rain comes down heaviest. Not enough for any significant river flooding, but after a wet week, some small stream flooding may re-occur.
The rain moves out by dawn on Saturday, just a slight chance of a light shower or sprinkle during the daylight hours. Otherwise Saturday will be breezy and mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the 50s.
Another round of rain (mainly light) is likely to arrive by midday/afternoon on Sunday.
And, it looks like the active, wet pattern will continue next week with several more chances for rain.
A tornado warning was issued for Worcester County earlier Friday afternoon. When that ended, a severe thunderstorm warning was put in place.