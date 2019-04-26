  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:McCoy Stadium, Pawtucket Red Sox


PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Six groups have come forward with proposals for the reuse of the McCoy Stadium property after the Pawtucket Red Sox leave town.

Many of the proposals disclosed Friday include bringing another minor league sports franchise to the city, either baseball or soccer.

One includes a complex with additional playing fields for soccer, football and lacrosse.

There was also a proposal to bring a music industry hub to the city, and another for a family entertainment complex to include an indoor roller coaster, zip lines, a bowling alley, along with restaurant, retail and hotel space.

The city as well as the Rhode Island Commerce Corp., the state’s economic development arm, will review and evaluate the proposals.

McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The PawSox, the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate, are relocating to Worcester, Massachusetts.

