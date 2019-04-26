BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots got a disruptive defensive end with the 77th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, selecting Michigan edge rusher Chase Winovich.
The 6-foot-3, 255-pound edge rusher tallied 18 sacks in 45 games during his Wolverines career. He had five sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss as a senior last season, earning Second Team All-American honors.
Winovich is an extremely athletic player with a notorious high-motor. In his conference call after being drafted, he said he considers himself “a junkyard dog.” He’ll add depth to the end of New England’s defensive line, which lost Trey Flowers to free agency in the offseason.
It’s another fun and exiting pick for the Patriots, who drafted wide receiver N’Keal Harry in the first round and cornerback Joejuan Williams in the second. Winovich will now compete with Patriots defensive coach Steve Belichick for longest hair on the team.
Tom Brady must also be pretty pumped to have another Wolverine on the Patriots roster.