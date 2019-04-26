Comments
MALDEN (CBS) – Former Everett Public Schools Superintendent Fred Foresteire will be in court Friday to face criminal charges for alleged sexual harassment.
Foresteire, 75, is accused of inappropriately touching three women who worked for Everett Public Schools during his tenure. He was charged in February with indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, five counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14 and assault and battery.
Foresteire has denied doing anything wrong. He will be arraigned Friday in Malden District Court.
He retired after 30 years on the job in December, one day after he was put on administrative leave because of the allegations.