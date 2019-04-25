Comments
HOLDEN (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police are trying to find the owner of a Marine uniform found in Holden.
They shared a photo of the uniform on social media, saying a trooper found the uniform in a garment bag Tuesday afternoon on the side of Main Street near the Rutland town line.
Police believe the uniform likely belongs to a Marine with the rank of corporal. It’s in good condition with a rifle qualification badge and several ribbons.
A Facebook post by State Police has been shared more than 5,000 times. Anyone with information is asked to call 508-347-3352.