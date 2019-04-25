



BOSTON (CBS) — The district attorney in Johnson County, Kansas, announced on Thursday that the state would not bring any charges against star Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill after investigating a possible case of child abuse.

But new evidence has since surfaced, released by CBS affiliate KCTV5 in Kansas City. The station obtained an audio recording of a conversation between Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, and it includes Espinal sharing that their son said, “Daddy did it.”

Espinal also told Hill that she had been covering for him during the investigation.

“Now I really want you to sit and think about it because I rode for you against that detective and the CPS people, and they said time and time again that [son], literally, [son] kept saying, ‘Daddy punches me.’ Which you do when he starts crying,” Espinal said to Hill in the recording. “What do you do? You make him open up his arms and you punch him in the chest. And then if he gets in trouble you get the belt out.”

Hill responded to this comment by saying, “OK so what about you? What you gonna do?”

The couple then argued about whether or not Espinal uses a belt when disciplining him.

At one point, Espinal said that the son is “terrified” of Hill.

Hill replied, “You need to be terrified of me too, b—-. That’s why you can’t keep a f—— man.”

Hill pleaded guilty to assaulting Espinal in 2014, when she was pregnant with their child.

KCTV reported that the couple has lost custody of the child.

Hill denied being responsible for breaking his son’s arm.

“I didn’t do nothing,” Hill told Espinal in the recording. “That’s sad, bro. That is really sad.”

She then asked why the son said that “Daddy did it.”

“I don’t know,” Hill answered. “He says Daddy does a lot of things.”

“A three-year-old is not going to lie about breaking his arm,” she replied.

Steve Howe, the DA in Johnson County, said Thursday that he and his staff believe a crime was committed against the child, but they were unable to prove who committed the crime.

The television station has provided the audio recording to Howe, who is reviewing it.