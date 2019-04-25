Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts State Police have a new member in their ranks – the agency’s first-ever comfort dog.
Four month-old Luna, an English Black Labrador, was donated to the department. She’ll be working with first responders to help with post-traumatic stress and healing.
“We know all too well the devastating effects of traumatic stress, and we are fortunate to have Luna,” Col. Kerry Gilpin said at a news conference introducing Luna.
Luna will also be on hand to comfort victims and survivors after “large scale incidents,” police said.
Luna met the media on Thursday but she already made her first call last week.