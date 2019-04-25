



BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk was on the receiving end of Nazem Kadri’s cross-check to the face in Game 2 of the Bruins’ opening-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kadri was suspended for the rest of the series for his actions, but it was DeBrusk who had to deal with the fallout from Leafs fans.

Appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Thursday morning, DeBrusk revealed that he and his family received several death threats from Toronto fans on social media throughout the series.

“Mostly around Game 3. The fact [the Kadri incident] happened in Game 2 and we were going into Toronto for Game 3, I was getting death threats consistently. My family members told me they were getting death threats as well,” DeBrusk told the radio hosts.

DeBrusk said he had to step away from social media for the rest of the series, and added that there were too many threats to report to authorities.

“Whether it was comments of direct messages or different things, there were too many of them,” he said.

DeBrusk, a native of Edmonton, had a goal and an assist in Boston’s seven-game victory over the Leafs, tallying both in front of Toronto fans. He and the Bruins got the last laugh on Tuesday night, eliminating the Leafs in the first round with a Game 7 victory for the second straight postseason.

While Leafs fans will have all offseason to think their nasty thoughts about DeBrusk, the Bruins are busy getting ready for their second-round matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets, which gets underway at TD Garden on Thursday night.