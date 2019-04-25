BOSTON (CBS) — We can all finally plan our busy schedules around the Celtics-Bucks playoff series. The NBA has graciously released the complete schedule for the upcoming series.
The Celtics and Bucks both swept their first-round opponents, but have been waiting since Monday to find out when they’d be playing. Brad Stevens voiced his displeasure with playing the waiting game on Wednesday, but we now know when Kyrie Irving and the C’s will go up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
Here’s when the Celtics and Bucks will be squaring off:
Game 1: Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. @ Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
Game 2: Tuesday, April 30 at TBD @ Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
Game 3: Friday, May 3 at TBD @ TD Garden, Boston, MA
Game 4: Monday, May 6 at TBD @ TD Garden, Boston, MA
Game 5: Wednesday, May 8 at TBD @ Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin*
Game 6: Friday, May 10 at TBD @ TD Garden, Boston, MA*
Game 7: Monday, May 13 at TBD @ @ Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin*
* If Necessary
The top-seeded Bucks took two of the three regular season matchups between the two teams during the regular season. Boston and Milwaukee met in the first round of the playoffs last season, with the Celtics taking the series in seven games.