BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets will drop the puck on their Eastern Conference semifinals series Thursday night. Now we know when the rest of the set will take place.

With the first-round of the Stanley Cup playoffs wrapping up Wednesday night, the NHL has released the full schedule for the second round. Here’s when the B’s and Blue Jackets will square off with a trip to the Conference Finals on the line:

Game 1: Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. @ TD Garden, Boston, MA

Game 2: Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m. @ TD Garden, Boston, MA

Game 3: Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m.  @ Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Game 4: Thursday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.  @ Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Game 5: Saturday, May 4 at 7:15 p.m. @ TD Garden, Boston, MA*

Game 6: Monday, May 6 at TBD  @ Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH*

Game 7: Wednesday, May 8 at TBD @ TD Garden, Boston, MA*

*If Necessary 

The Bruins took two of their three matchups with the Blue Jackets during the regular season, but Columbus is not your typical 8-seed. They are coming off an incredible first-round sweep of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who tied the NHL’s regular-season win record with 62 wins during the regular season. This is Columbus’ first appearance in the second round in franchise history.

