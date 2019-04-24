Comments
NORTHBORO (CBS) – Two people are dead after a reported murder-suicide at a home in Northboro late Tuesday night.
Officers were called to a home on Pond View Way around 10 p.m. One person was dead, the other was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester and later died.
“It was reported to police that an argument between the two people led to one person shooting the other and then turned the gun on themself. The names of the deceased are being withheld until all family members are notified,” the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
There is no threat to the public, State Police said.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.