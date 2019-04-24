BOSTON (CBS) – Want to own a piece of Patriots history? For a pretty penny you can own a ring celebrating the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.
An unknown Patriots player’s Super Bowl LI ring is up for sale through Heritage Auctions. The ring will be listed for 22 days and is currently up to $28,000.
“It’s ostentatious enough to make a rapper blush, heavy enough to send a strong swimmer to the bottom of the lake,” Heritage says in the auction listing. “The word ‘massive’ doesn’t even begin to describe this eye-catching stunner, but, to be fair, five Lombardi Trophies take up a decent amount of space.”
The ring has 283 diamonds to represent New England’s comeback from a 28-3 deficit. Just don’t tell Falcons owner Arthur Blank.
Possible buyers won’t know which player owned the size 14.5 ring until they receive it because the seller asked to remain anonymous.