  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Bruins, Brad Marchand, Game 7, Michael Hurley, Sports News, Tom Brady, Toronto Maple Leafs, Zdeno Chara


By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is spending his offseason by enjoying his time as a Boston sports fan.

Last week, upon waking up to see some Celtics highlights on TV, Brady showed some enthusiasm for a big Boston win. (While also showing off a sweet haircut in the process). And now, ahead of a Boston Bruins Game 7, Brady is getting pumped up again.

Before hitting the hay on Monday, B’s captain Zdeno Chara posted a picture on Instagram of the Bruins playoff flag making its way around the TD Garden. Chara’s caption was simple: “LET’S HEAR IT TOMORROW!”

View this post on Instagram

LET’S HEAR IT TOMORROW!

A post shared by Zdeno Chara (@zeechara33) on

Quick to jump into the comments was none other than Brady, a fellow Boston sports captain who happens to be over the age of 40.

“#madeforthis go bruins!!!” Brady wrote.

Chara responded calmly and maturely, saying, “appreciate it.”

Brad Marchand, still a youngster at heart, had a slightly different response: “LETS [BLEEPIN] GOOOO! TB12 on the wagon we rollin now!!”

Captions on Zdeno Chara’s Instagram post (Screen shot from Instagram.com/ZeeChara33)

All of this can clearly only lead to one thing: Tom Brady waving a Bruins flag before a big playoff game in the coming weeks.

But, well, the Bruins can’t have that moment unless they beat the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. We’ll see if Marchand tries to impress Brady the way he tried to impress Conor McGregor a month ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s