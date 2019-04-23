By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is spending his offseason by enjoying his time as a Boston sports fan.
Last week, upon waking up to see some Celtics highlights on TV, Brady showed some enthusiasm for a big Boston win. (While also showing off a sweet haircut in the process). And now, ahead of a Boston Bruins Game 7, Brady is getting pumped up again.
Before hitting the hay on Monday, B’s captain Zdeno Chara posted a picture on Instagram of the Bruins playoff flag making its way around the TD Garden. Chara’s caption was simple: “LET’S HEAR IT TOMORROW!”
Quick to jump into the comments was none other than Brady, a fellow Boston sports captain who happens to be over the age of 40.
“#madeforthis go bruins!!!” Brady wrote.
Chara responded calmly and maturely, saying, “appreciate it.”
Brad Marchand, still a youngster at heart, had a slightly different response: “LETS [BLEEPIN] GOOOO! TB12 on the wagon we rollin now!!”
All of this can clearly only lead to one thing: Tom Brady waving a Bruins flag before a big playoff game in the coming weeks.
But, well, the Bruins can’t have that moment unless they beat the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. We’ll see if Marchand tries to impress Brady the way he tried to impress Conor McGregor a month ago.