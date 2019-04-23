BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox and Tigers will play two at Fenway Park on Tuesday, making up for Monday evening’s rain out. Boston fans will get their first look at one of the team’s most promising prospects in Game 1 of the double dip.

Michael Chavis will make his Fenway Part debut Tuesday afternoon, getting the start at third base while batting sixth against Detroit. It will be the third straight game that the 23-year-old plays in for Boston, after making his MLB debut Saturday night in Arizona. Chavis entered that game as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning and ripped a double for his first career hit, giving Boston runners at second and third with one out. It helped set up Andrew Benintendi’s go-ahead sac fly, lifting the Red Sox to a 6-5 win.

Chavis started at second base in Sunday’s 4-3 win, going 0-for-4 at the plate with a walk and a strikeout.

Here is the full lineup that Boston will send out against Detroit lefty Matthew Boyd (1-1, 2.96) in Game 1 on Tuesday:

1. Andrew Benintendi, LF

2. Mookie Betts, CF

3. J.D. Martinez, RF

4. Xander Bogaerts, SS

5. Steve Pearce, 1B

6. Michael Chavis, 3B

7. Christian Vazquez, DH

8. Tzu-Wei Lin, 2B

9. Sandy Leon, C

— Chris Sale, SP

Martinez will look to continue his torrid stretch to start the season, riding an 11-game hitting streak. He has at least one hit in all but one of Boston’s 22 games this season, reaching base in every game.

Chris Sale will be on the mound for Boston in Game 1, and is still looking for his first win of the season. Sale comes in at 0-4 with an 8.50 ERA. The lefty allowed four runs over his five innings of work against the Yankees in New York his last time out.