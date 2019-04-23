Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Major flooding forced residents out of their homes in Jamaica Plain late Monday night due to heavy rain in the area.
Twelve people live in the triple-decker home on Boylston Street that had to be evacuated. Boston Fire confirmed it was a hole in the roof that caused flooding to the building.
A resident said he’s not sure where he’s going to live while the building is repaired.
“The unit above me, actually the ceiling was starting to implode from all of the amount of water that was coming down as the night went on, the situation got worse and worse,” said Alex Koppelman.
The Red Cross is helping to find those who live here a temporary place to live.