  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Fire Department, Boston News, Gary Brode, Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (CBS) – Major flooding forced residents out of their homes in Jamaica Plain late Monday night due to heavy rain in the area.

Twelve people live in the triple-decker home on Boylston Street that had to be evacuated. Boston Fire confirmed it was a hole in the roof that caused flooding to the building.

A resident said he’s not sure where he’s going to live while the building is repaired.

“The unit above me, actually the ceiling was starting to implode from all of the amount of water that was coming down as the night went on, the situation got worse and worse,” said Alex Koppelman.

The Red Cross is helping to find those who live here a temporary place to live.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s