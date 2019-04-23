BOSTON (CBS) – Two Boston Marathon bombing survivors recognized a Boston College student Tuesday.
“He’s obviously an incredibly talented young man to begin with so well spoken, so thoughtful and to give him this kind of environment to flourish and to explore and grow. We can’t even been to imagine all the things he’ll achieve,” said Patrick Downes.
Conor McCormick of West Springfield, Mass. was awarded the second annual BC Strong Scholarship.
“An honor is the best way to describe it. This whole welcoming committee and everything. It’s just been amazing. It felt almost like a dream,” said Conor McCormick, a BC freshman.
The scholarship fund was started by the BC Class of 2005. It was put in place to honor classmate, Patrick Downes and his wife Jessica Kensky. The couple was injured during the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.
“To do something kind for someone else. It gives some meaning to our suffering,” said Jessica Kensky.
“We have spent the last six years figuring out how we can repay the love that we’ve received even in some small way,” said Patrick Downes.
The BC Strong scholarship endowment is $250,000. Downes and Kensky plan to award it to deserving students for as long as they can.