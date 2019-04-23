Bruins To Begin Series With Blue Jackets On Thursday At TD GardenWe now know that the Bruins' season will continue, and we also know when they'll be playing next.

Bruins Beat Maple Leafs In Game 7, Advance To Second Round To Face Blue JacketsThe Boston Bruins are moving on to the second round of the playoffs. And once again, they're doing so at the expense of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Julian Edelman Waves Flag As Bruins Banner Captain Prior To Game 7Needing a win for Game 7, the Boston Bruins are dipping back into the Patriot well.

Solid Start By Sale, Two Homers By Bogaerts Not Enough For Red Sox In Game 1 Vs. TigersChris Sale struck out 10 and Xander Bogaerts hit a pair of homers, but it wasn't enough for the Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers.

Marcus Smart Tests Oblique With Some Light JoggingMarcus Smart is still at least a few weeks from returning to the Celtics. But the injured Boston guard showed some significant progress in his recovery on Tuesday.