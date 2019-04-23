BOSTON (CBS) – New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick flashed a rare smile Tuesday, as he was awarded by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for his support towards finding a cure.
Belichick, along with his girlfriend Linda Holliday, were welcomed to the Intercontinental Boston to a standing ovation – not for capturing another Super Bowl title, but for their philanthropy. Belichick let his girlfriend take center stage.
“Linda, thank you for broadening my vision, brightening our world and reaching our journey,” he said.
That journey – finding a cure for breast cancer, and ultimately all cancer. The couple was awarded the Carolyn Lynch Humanitarian Award for their generosity through the Bill Belichick Foundation.
“This award is not about me, or Bill, or football – not tonight. It’s about passion to find a cure and to realize the day our daughters never have to hear the diagnosis of ‘You have breast cancer,’” said Linda Holliday on stage.
Our own Paula Ebben emceed the event meant to shed light on the disease and the much-needed fundraising dollars to beat it.
Author Elin Hilderbrand is a breast cancer survivor.
“The things that the people in Boston – the best hospitals in the country, in the world probably doesn’t happen without the generosity of the common citizen,” she said.
The newly retired Rob Gronkowski even suited up for the party – all in hopes of raising research dollars, proving that it takes a team effort to save lives.
The foundation expects to raise $1.75 million in one night alone.