ANDOVER (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who robbed an Andover CVS at gunpoint and ran off with narcotics in a black trash bag.
The robbery happened on Main Street around 7:30 a.m.
Police described the suspect as a man who is about six feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the incident.
The suspect showed a black and silver handgun during the robbery.
Doherty Middle School sheltered in place due to police activity. All students are in the building and safe, Andover Public Schools said.