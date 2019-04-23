  • WBZ TVOn Air

ANDOVER (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who robbed an Andover CVS at gunpoint and ran off with narcotics in a black trash bag.

The robbery happened on Main Street around 7:30 a.m.

Police described the suspect as a man who is about six feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the incident.

The suspect showed a black and silver handgun during the robbery.

Doherty Middle School sheltered in place due to police activity. All students are in the building and safe, Andover Public Schools said.

